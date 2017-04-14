Estranged in-law killed, dismembered NC mom and daughter, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Jeffrey Harmon killed, dismembered and burned Eva Jo Jones and Tiffany Cartwright, according to a news release from Wilmington Police on Friday.

Jones, 60, and her daughter, Cartwright, 35, were reported missing to the Wilmington Police on April 3. Wilmington detectives connected the two missing women to Harmon, 42, an estranged in-law, who was living in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Around 9:15 p.m. on April 3, fire crews and law enforcement officials responded to a barn fire on Silver Spoon Road in Columbus County. During the investigation, officials discovered two burnt and dismembered bodies, which were later identified as Jones and Cartwright.

The next day, Horry County Police responded to reports of a suicide on Leo Drive in Myrtle Beach around 8 p.m. When they arrived at the residence, they found Harmon dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After a thorough investigation, Wilmington detectives, Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputies, Horry County Police and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation concluded that Harmon is solely responsible for the deaths of Jones and Cartwright.

According to a search warrant, Jones and Cartwright apparently traveled to Myrtle Beach to meet with Harmon, who was the ex-husband of Sara Harmon, Cartwright’s sister and Jones’ daughter. Cell phone records indicated the two were in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, April 1.

Investigators searched Cartwright and Jones’ Wilmington home with permission from Sara Harmon and discovered “what appeared to be reddish stains on one of the table legs and carpeting,” according to the warrant. The carpet also appeared to be recently cleaned and was still wet.

District attorneys Jon David and Ben David said there will be no charges filed in this case due to Harmon’s suicide.

