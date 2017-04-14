Family distraught after NC man’s ashes stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WNCN) — The ashes of a North Carolina dad were stolen from a rental car just hours after a family in mourning touched down in San Francisco.

Joe Wilkinson died of a sudden heart attack in August 2016 and his wife and daughter wanted to spread his ashes in one of his favorite cities.

Now, they’re mourning twice over.

Thursday was the day Joe Wilkinson’s wife Mary and daughter Julia planned on spreading his ashes at Redwood National Park. It would have been his 57th birthday, and this was something they wanted to do for him.

He loved the city, he loved the food, and he loved the parks in San Francisco, his wife and daughter said. The family flew in from North Carolina Wednesday and their first stop was Fisherman’s Wharf.

They wanted to eat one of his favorite foods, Dungeness crab, and do a bit of sightseeing while waiting to check into their Airbnb.

They parked at a structure at Anchorage Square and headed out for about three hours.

By the time they got back to their rental car, it looked fine until they opened the trunk to put away a souvenir they purchased.

They noticed that Julia’s suitcase was missing.

Mary immediately searched her handbag, which the thieves left behind.

Her wallet was missing. Then, she noticed the most important thing they brought was missing — her husband’s ashes.

“I hate to think he was thrown away in a trash can or something,” Mary said through tears.

She said the container was inside a pouch that may have had the appearance of a jewelry box.

Mary purposely didn’t check the ashes with her suitcase, just in case the airline lost her luggage, she said.

Even with her safekeeping, it was stolen within hours of landing in San Francisco.

Mary and Julia said they were completely distraught over the theft.

“I feel like I have done him a disservice. He was such a great man and I just feel…he’s out there somewhere, a part of him is out there somewhere and God only knows where,” Mary said.

Julia described the feeling of having her father’s ashes stolen as “torture.”

“It’s torture. It takes the light out of you and it makes you wonder what is going on in this world,” she said tearfully. “This was supposed to be a dedication to him. He did so much for me. He doesn’t deserve this.”

Asked where she thinks her father Joe’s ashes could be, she said “hopefully not in a trash can. It breaks my heart.”

Mary and Julia contacted police and despite an extensive search, none of the stolen items have been found. Police said that whoever took Mary’s wallet tried using her debit card at two different places.

Mary said it was her first time in San Francisco and that she doesn’t think she’ll ever come back.

KRON4 reached out to management from the parking structure but has not heard back.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this story