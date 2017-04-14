Florida man treated for hypothermia after hiding from deputies in AC duct, deputies say

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA)- Hillsborough County deputies found and arrested a man stuck in an air duct on Wednesday, they said.

The District III Street Crimes unit went looking for Larry G. Puleo, 42, who had warrants for violating his probation, at his home at 4004 W. Hamilton Ave. in Tampa, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, they heard someone scurrying around in the attic, but despite numerous calls for his surrender, Puleo was nowhere to be found, deputies said in a news release.

After an hour of silence, deputies searched the attic, but still couldn’t find Puleo.

They checked for escape routes and realized the only way out was through an air conditioning duct in a bedroom closet leading to the attic.

They decided to cut a hole in the duct and found Puleo tucked inside.

“Puleo was stuck and began pleading for deputies to get him out because he was freezing,” deputies wrote.

They widened the hole and removed Puleo. He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia and released.

Puleo was then sent to the Orient Road Jail where he’s being held without bond. He faces charges of violating probation and resisting arrest without violence.