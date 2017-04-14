Good Friday celebrated in English and Spanish in Durham

By Published:
(Derrick Lewis | CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Parishioners gathered inside the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church starting at 1:30 p.m. for Good Friday services.

The celebrations included choral music, a procession, and the Proclamation of the Passion at 3 p.m. in English — and due to be repeated at 7 p.m. in Spanish.

“Today there’s a proclamation of the passion, which tells the story of how Christ died on the cross for us and gave up his life for us, and for us to have our sins forgiven,” said Shannon Thornburg of Durham.

Thornburg took her children with her Friday, hoping to pass that message along to them, as well. They’ll be back on Sunday for Easter.

“I think they need to know that forgiveness is very important, that it’s OK to make mistakes and to learn from them, and that they will always be forgiven for those mistakes,” she said.

