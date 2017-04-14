Louisburg hoping brewery, coffee shop herald blooming downtown



LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Louisburg, a small town in Franklin County, is seeing a resurgence after nearly two decades of seeing its downtown decline.

“Downtown needs a catalyst to bring in life after five o’clock, and we decided to try it,” said Ron Cox, co-owner of Tar Bank Brewing Company.

The brewing company is trying to refurbish a turn-of-the-century building, keeping touches like the old brickwork.

It’s a concept folks are taking a shine to.

“We go to Raleigh if we’re looking for entertainment,” said Lisa Costolo, who lives in nearby Youngsville. “It will be really nice to have something close to come to.”

Betsy Benning of Louisburg said she likes that the renovation is keeping original features of the building intact.

“It just seems like there’s a spirit of revitalization and rejuvenation,” she said. “The historic beauty of Louisburg is being noticed.”

A coffee shop is also about to open in the downtown, which will aim to help people with intellectual or developmental disabilities get work experience.

Organizers hope the moves will help to make Louisburg a destination.

The town is also going to start offering open-air concerts one Friday a month in the downtown. Local scouts and volunteers will build an amphitheater at local park for the concerts.