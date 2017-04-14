NC teen called a hero after saving baby from house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “Oh my God, I like lost my mind.”

That was Demetria Gray’s first thought when she heard her Kinston home of more than 40 years was in flames.

“Cause I was like, I got kids at home,” Gray said. That included her 7-month-old great nephew who was inside sleeping when the fire broke out earlier this week.

“My sister said ‘the baby is asleep’,” said Gray. “My sister was like, ‘the baby, the baby’.”

As flames escalated, Jarraine “LJ.”Gray was told to check the kitchen, and it was then when the 17-year-old had to act quickly to save a life.

“You could see the fire start spread a lot more than what it was before I got that baby,” LJ Gray said.

LJ Gray had only one thought on his mind: “Get that baby and get out.”

LJ Gray found his cousin just a few feet away from the kitchen where investigators say the fire started.

He said he would do anything for his family.

“It makes me feel good, but I mean I just did something good,” said LJ Gray. “I guess I’ll get that kind of respect from people now.”

His mother Demetria said she is not surprised by his actions.

“It’s the norm for us,” said Demetria Gray. “That’s normal. We’ll give you the shirt off our back if it’ll help you to stay warm, that’s what we do.”

She said it is his courage that everyone should remember.

“He has sickle cell anemia, and it’s something he don’t really like to discuss, but for him to risk himself to run into the smoke and get somebody else, that was amazing,” mom Demetria Gray said.

Gray said they do not have insurance but plan to rebuild. If you would like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe.