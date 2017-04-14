Officials: Wake Forest house fire that injured 1 caused by ‘smoking materials’

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Wake Forest that sent a man to the hospital with burn injuries Thursday was started by “improperly discarded smoking materials,” according to Wake County fire officials.

The fire happened on Cobble Ridge Court just before 3:30 p.m., according to officials.

The homeowner tried to knock the fire down with a hose, a neighbor said. Fire officials said the fire ended up damaging much of the home.

The Wake Forest Fire Department battalion chief said the fire started in a shed near the house, but it then spread to the house and the attic.

The homeowner suffered what are believed to be first-degree burns and was taken to WakeMed.

Wake County fire officials would not confirm if the house fire was started due to a cigarette. When asked specifically, the official repeated that the fire began due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the man injured.