Questions remain one month after massive Raleigh fire



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday marks four weeks since the largest Raleigh fire in nearly a century, and a cause has yet to be determined.

The Metropolitan building, which was under construction, caught fire on March 16. More than 200 residents in nearby residential units were displaced from the fire.

“It’s so unbelievable now to look back, because there’s really no words to describe seeing flames up above a building,” said Joseph Pallansch, who lives nearby. “It was just unreal.”

Cleanup continues at the Quorum Center and The Link Apartments. Residents at the Quorum Center have been unable to move back due to the damage by the fire, and about 25 percent of residents at The Link are still displaced.

The majority of the residents at The Link were able to move back in about two weeks ago.

“It was just stressful along the way, and I’m only now getting back into the groove of things,” said Sara Lechner.

For those still unable to move back-in, many say they’ve been able to find short-term leases at other apartment communities.

RELATED: Massive downtown fire damages 10 Raleigh buildings, 5 severely

“This whole process has felt like a year,” said Sean Backus. “We fortunately had a place to stay but for a lot of other people they had to get hotels. It’s good to be back though finally.”

More than 100 fire fighters responded to battle the worst fire Raleigh has seen since the 1920s, Fire Chief John McGrath said.

Fire investigators say they’re still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.