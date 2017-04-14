Residents upset after rabbit shot in face with arrow in NC neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A rabbit is recovering in a local animal hospital after being shot in the face with an arrow.

The rabbit was spotted on Woodwedge Road in east Charlotte Friday afternoon. Neighbors said they called animal control when they discovered the wounded animal.

“I was scared because that’s an animal that shouldn’t be hurt,” said neighbor Mireya Lendeche Gomez.

Jennifer Gordon, Director of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, offered to take the rabbit in for treatment. The animal was taken to the Monroe Road Animal Hospital in Charlotte where a veterinarian successfully removed the arrow from its face.

“It’s terrible. We were in the middle of a busy day. And we just said it’s gonna be a few minutes and took care of the rabbit,” said Dr. Marty Davis, co-owner of the Monroe Animal Hospital.

Gordon said the rabbit is being named Miracle. He will stay in the animal hospital for a few more days before being put up for adoption.

Neighbors on Woodwedge Drive say there is an abundance of rabbits in their neighborhood. They think someone dumped a pet rabbit and it had babies.

The community members say they are not happy with the arrow incident.

“If you’re looking for fuss, don’t come in this neighborhood, because if you mess with a rabbit, we gonna mess with you,” said neighbor George Pritchard.

Neighbors hope the other rabbits in the neighborhood are caught and adopted.

The City of Charlotte ordinances state, “It shall be unlawful for any person in the city, to shoot with bow and arrow or to shoot missiles of any description from slings, spring guns or instruments of any kind, except in a licensed shooting gallery or range or by permission of the city council.”

WBTV reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the incident.

“CMPD encourages anyone who observes someone shooting a gun or bow, including crossbows, to call 911 and report the crime so that we can investigate the incident,” the department said. “If we locate anyone shooting in the Charlotte City limits they can be arrested and their firearm/bow would be confiscated as evidence. In Charlotte, individuals can only shoot such weapons at approved ranges as it is not safe to use them in a densely populated urban environment where residents may be hurt.”

Officers said violations of NC hunting laws can also be reported to the North Carolina Department of Wildlife Officers.

Donations to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue can be made here.