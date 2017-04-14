Retired general who served at Fort Bragg charged with rape

Major General James Grazioplene in a photo from the U.S. Army.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina is looking into the history of a retired U.S. Army general charged by the Army with raping a minor.

Major General James Grazioplene is accused of raping a minor several times between 1983 and 1989.

The Army did not say where the alleged crimes were committed.

CBS North Carolina obtained his records and found that he was based at Fort Bragg from 1988 to 1990.

Grazioplene, of Gainesville, Virginia, entered the Army in March 1972 as an Armor Officer, the Army said in a news release.

Before his 2005 retirement, he was assigned to the Pentagon as the Director, Force Development, Joint Warfighting Capabilities Assessment, the release said.

