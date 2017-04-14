SC police officer dies days after motorcycle crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg officer has died after a crash that happened on Union Street Tuesday night, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says that 39-year-old Jason Gregory Harris has died from the injuries he received in the crash.

The wreck happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Harris was driving east on Union Street when he struck a car that was turning left into a driveway, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Harris was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt but was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Union Street was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

This wasn’t the first time Officer Harris was hurt in the line of duty.

The 12-year veteran of the Spartanburg Police Department was shot in the hip while trying to serve a warrant back in January 2011.

The man who shot him, Toby Moore, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Officer Harris passed away on Thursday.

Other police officials said Harris loved his work and had served as a member of the department’s SWAT team, motorcycle unit, K-9 tracking team, downtown bicycle unit, housing complex team and was a gang investigator as well.

The blood drive that was planned in Officer Harris’ honor will still happen on Friday.

It will be held in front of Spartanburg City Hall and will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those who can’t make it, you can donate in Officer Harris’ name at other Blood Connection centers.