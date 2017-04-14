Wreck closes Creedmoor Road northbound near I-540

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic crash has closed Creedmoor Road northbound near Interstate 540, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera in the area shows fire and rescue vehicles on scene.

The wreck happened about 4:22 at Creedmoor Road’s intersection with Southampton Drive, which is just south of I-540.

Transportation officials expect the wreck to have a high impact on traffic and expect the traffic disruption to continue until about 6:20 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the wreck or whether there were any injures.

More details will be added as they become available.