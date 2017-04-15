Dozens march in Raleigh demanding Trump release tax returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands across the county came together Saturday to take a stand on Donald Trump and his tax returns in the “Trump Tax March.”

Locally, groups walked through Bicentennial Plaza and around the State Capitol urging Trump to release his tax returns.

President Trump is the first President since Richard Nixon to not release his tax returns.

“It’s not fair for Donald Trump to hide his tax returns from the American people. He’s in a positon of great power. With great power comes great reasonability. The least he can do is show the American people that he has nothing to hide,” Jeremy Sprinkle said.

Dozens of marchers in Raleigh were holding signs to voice their frustrations with one saying, “We see the death. Can we now see your taxes?”

“It’s tax day, so this is a great day to tell Donald Trump that the majority of Americans believe he should release his tax returns, so that we can understand if there are any issues in there with regard to foreign government payments or other types of corruption,” Alex Rosen said.

Progress NC Action has collected almost 6,000 petition signatures supporting the Trump Act, which would require Presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot in North Carolina.

Joshua Cooper came up from Columbia, South Carolina to be at the Raleigh Trump Tax March.

“We just want transparency in government. It’s important to understand how trumps taxes are structured. Has he been paying taxes? Has he been cheating on his taxes? We all have to pay our taxes so it would be nice to know if the president is participating as well,” Cooper said.

CBS North Carolina did reach out to members of the Republican party in the state to comment on the march but did not hear back for comment.