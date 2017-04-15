Family of NC teen killed in Durham crash has message for drivers

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – South Central High School held a vigil Friday that brought the community together to honor Myiah Andrews.

Tyler Smith is Myiah’s older brother

“Ever since growing up, Myiah has always been a kind person anything she could do for you, she would help you.” said Smith.

“She never had a sad face and was always happy. She was always doing the right thing so for something like this to happen to her I’m just shocked,” he added.

Myiah Andrews meant so much, to so many.

Arthur Williams is Myiah’s grandfather and said, “She was very intelligent, very shy, very humble and that one of the attributes we’re going to really miss.”

Myiah was a freshman at North Carolina Central University in Durham and wanted to be a nurse.

“For what I know she just wanted to go on and make a better life for her. She kind of set the role for family,” said Williams.

Myiah’s life was taken by the hands of someone else.

Myiah’s uncle Pastor Demetrius Williams said, “Now the only thing we can do is lean on our Christian faith which says to forgive, and we do forgive but it’s still senseless.”

Finding it hard to accept the fact none of this should have happened.

“Once they drink and consume enough it’s no longer them, it’s the alcohol. And they can’t control it the alcohol is in control,” said Williams.

Pastor Williams has a simple message.

“If anyone sees anyone drunk driving or about to attempt to drive who’s been drinking, please stop them. Stop some family from going through what we’re going through right now,” Williams said.

The family is now united in tragedy.

“We just got to think (in) the positive way. What would Myiah do? How would Myiah feel? Myiah wouldn’t want us to be down she would want us to be happy and smiling,” one family member said.

Myiah’s funeral was planned for Saturday at Phillippi Church of Christ at 2 p.m.

Sadly, her 19th birthday would have been this Tuesday.