Man charged in Granville County arson that destroyed home

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in an arson that destroyed a mobile home earlier this month in Granville County, officials said Saturday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on April 6 at 407 Durham Avenue, Lot 2, according to Creedmoor Police.

When fire crews arrived, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Four people were inside when the fire started, but they managed to escape without injury.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was destroyed.

Jerry Wayne Jefferies, 33, was charged with first-degree arson and malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.