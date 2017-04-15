Man charged in Granville County arson that destroyed home

By Published:

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in an arson that destroyed a mobile home earlier this month in Granville County, officials said Saturday.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on April 6 at 407 Durham Avenue, Lot 2, according to Creedmoor Police.

When fire crews arrived, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Four people were inside when the fire started, but they managed to escape without injury.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was destroyed.

Jerry Wayne Jefferies, 33, was charged with first-degree arson and malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s