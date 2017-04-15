6,000+ customers without power in Knightdale after animals cause damage

The outage map from the Duke Energy website.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 6,000 customers were without power in the Knightdale area on Saturday night.

The outage was first reported around 8:20 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The map also indicated that up to 9,400 customers could be without power.

The Duke Energy website said the outage was caused “by animals damaging our equipment.” An earlier cause for the outage was “damage to our transmission lines,” according to the website.

Officials said the power could be restored by 11 p.m.

