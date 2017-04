FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Navy Veteran is walking across America to raise awareness about PTSD and veteran suicide.

Joe Copeland made his way through the Triangle area on Friday.

Copeland left Virginia Beach with his service dog in march — and is headed to California.

CBS North Carolina caught up with him in Franklinton about the effort he calls “Joes Walk to End 22”.

He says he hopes to put an end to the 22 veterans a day who take their own lives.