NC boy identified after he dies from injury at rotating restaurant

ATLANTA, Georgia (WBTV) – A five-year-old boy from Charlotte that was killed in an accident inside a popular Atlanta restaurant Friday afternoon has been identified.

Friends of the family have identified the Charlotte boy as 5-year-old Charlie Holt.

A spokesperson for the family released this statement Saturday:

“The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy. No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”

The incident happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.

According to police, Charlie wandered off a few feet from his parents and got lodged between the rotating floor and a wall.

“Just very tragic,” said Sgt.Warren Pickard of the Atlanta Police Department. “I simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked, and found himself in that situation. A small child doesn’t know what to do in those moments.”

As soon as Charlie got stuck, the restaurant’s employees jumped into action and tried to save him.

“It was difficult, especially for employees. They immediately tried to administer first aid when they saw what was happening,” Pickard said.

The rotating floor automatically shut off, and an ambulance was called, but it was too late. Charlie died in the hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.