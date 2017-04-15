NC college student shot on campus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An El­iz­a­beth City State University student was hit by gunfire while walking on campus last Saturday.

ECSU Police Chief John Manley says around 12:55 a.m. on April 8, a student was walking when shots were fired from off campus.

Manley says the shooter was possibly at or near a barbershop and Roebuck Stadium on Herrington Road, across from the University.

The student was shot in the foot and was released from the hospital the same night with non life-threatening injuries.

An alert was sent out to ECSU students about the incident.

Campus police are still investigating and say the student was not a target.

