NC man nabbed after planning to meet teen girl for sex, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) -– A Winston-Salem man was arrested after trying to meet a 13-year-old for a sexual act, according to Alamance County Deputies.

Deputies arrested Robert Sargent Jr., 39, after trying to meet a young girl he had been talking to at South Graham Municipal Park. The girl was actually an undercover officer.

When Sargent saw he was not meeting a 13-year-old girl, he led deputies on a short chase, and then was arrested.

Sargent is charged with soliciting a minor by computer for a sex act, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, as well as other charges.

He was booked into Alamance County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.