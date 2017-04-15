NC sisters killed after wrong-way driver hits their car near Phoenix, officials say

PHOENIX (AP/WNCN) – Two North Carolina sisters were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Friday morning.

The wrong-way driver, a 22-year-old man who also died, collided with the car containing the two sisters, ages 19 and 20.

Grand Canyon University says one of the sisters was a student at the private Christian school.

Grand Canyon Public Relations Executive Director Bob Romantic says the other student killed in the crash was the man driving the wrong-way on Interstate 17.

KNXV-TV reported the North Carolina sisters who died were Karli and Kelsey Richardson.

Karli Richardson planned to graduate from Grand Canyon University this spring and Kelsey Richardson was visiting her sister, KNXV reported.

Romantic said the university wasn’t releasing any information about the students out of concern for the privacy of their families.

KHPO-TV reported that the man drove for 5 or 6 miles in the wrong direction before colliding with the Richardson sisters around 2 a.m. Friday.

Grand Canyon University wrote on Facebook about the incident:

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news that three people, including two students from Grand Canyon University, were killed in a wrong-way driver accident last night on Interstate 17. As a close-knit community of students, faculty and staff, please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.

The crash site in northwest Phoenix is about 10 miles from the Grand Canyon campus in west Phoenix.