NC teen airlifted after car crashes, overturns in creek

By Published:

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) — A person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Lincoln County Friday evening.

CLICK FOR 5 LARGER PHOTOS

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wingate Hill Road. Officials said the car went down an embankment and came to rest on its roof in a creek, trapping the driver, later identified as 16-year-old Devon Speckman, inside.

Officers said a couple who witnessed the crash stopped to help.

The man reportedly held Speckman’s head out of the water while the woman called 911.

Speckman was flown by medical helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with very serious injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s