NC teen airlifted after car crashes, overturns in creek

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) — A person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Lincoln County Friday evening.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wingate Hill Road. Officials said the car went down an embankment and came to rest on its roof in a creek, trapping the driver, later identified as 16-year-old Devon Speckman, inside.

Officers said a couple who witnessed the crash stopped to help.

The man reportedly held Speckman’s head out of the water while the woman called 911.

Speckman was flown by medical helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with very serious injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

