Raleigh father of 3 killed in shooting off Glenwood Ave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a late Friday night shooting that killed a Raleigh father of three.

A friend of Taurean Sutton spoke with CBS North Carolina.

Ana Gonzalez is a good friend of Sutton’s who lives a stone’s throw from where the shooting happened.

She said she heard the shots, but had no idea her friend was the victim until a CBS North Carolina reporter told her Saturday.

Sutton, 30, was shot multiple times just before 11 p.m on Saint Giles Street, which is just off Glenwood Avenue.

Sutton was transported to Wake Med where he was pronounced dead

Friends say Sutton, who they called TJ for short, was one of the happiest guys they knew.

Gonzalez said Sutton wasn’t a violent person and she has no idea who would want to hurt him.

But she does have a message for the shooter.

“I hope that you regret this and I can’t believe you would do this to my friend. I just hope that you know they catch him and he pays for what he’s done,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said Sutton worked in construction and is survived by his three children and a brother.

There is no word on a possible suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.