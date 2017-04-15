Woman dead, 3 severely injured in NC head-on crash

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WFMY) – NC Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night.

A Mercedes-Benz was driving down N.C. Highway 49 when a Ford Mustang went left of the center lane and hit the Mercedes head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Mustang, Liv Jones, 40, died in the crash.

Troopers said Jones had three other passengers in the car, one adult and two children, who were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with severe injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, Sheng Zhou, 24, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

