4 people shot outside NC American Legion post

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting after four people came to Albermarle Hospital with gunshot wounds, early Sunday morning.

Police say that around 12:30 a.m., four people were standing in line waiting to enter the American Legion in the 600 block of South Martin Street when they were shot.

All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their injuries were to the legs, a shoulder and a foot.

There is no suspect information.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.