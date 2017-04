DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say seven people were robbed at gunpoint at the Extended Stay located at 4610 South Miami Boulevard in Durham early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. several people were approached in the parking lot by a man with a gun who forced them into their room where other people were, according to police.

Police say the armed man demanded money from the people then fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Police are searching for the suspect.