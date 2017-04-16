Gunshot goes through NC police officer’s cruiser

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) — A Navassa police officer is safe after a subject reportedly fired a bullet through his patrol car Sunday morning.

Sgt. Scott Perez said Corporal Cutler stopped to check out possible illegal dumping on Daniels Road around 11:15 a.m.

Both windows of Cutler’s car were down.

A bullet fired from a wooded area went through Cutler’s computer on the driver’s side and went back out the passenger’s side.

Cutler was not injured.

There is no suspect information at this time.

