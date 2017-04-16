NC gunman forces workers, customers into office during AT&T store robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Customers and employees at a Greensboro AT&T store were forced into a back office during a robbery, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

It happened at the AT&T store on Elmsley Court just after noon on Saturday. Police say two men walked into the store, one with a gun.

Officers say the men then forced the workers and shoppers into an office in the back of the building.

According to police, the men got away with several iPhones and cash.

No one was hurt.

Sky Abraham and her friend came to the AT&T store on Elmsley Court to pay her phone bill on Saturday afternoon, but they were turned away when they saw the “closed” sign on the door.

“You just wouldn’t expect it here,” said Abraham. “It just goes to show you that you have to be careful no matter where you go.”

Abraham lives near the store. She says it’s usually a quiet neighborhood. She was shocked to hear about the robbery, especially on a holiday weekend.

“Right before Easter,” she exclaimed. “It’s all about Jesus rising and giving and being happy and to do something like this, the sad thing is God doesn’t like ugly. God is going to get you.”

The suspects are still on the loose but Abraham will keep shopping at that AT&T store.

“This doesn’t scare me. It doesn’t intimidate me,” said Abraham. “I’m not afraid to come back.”

Police believe the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s, and were wearing black hoodies with bandanas over their faces.

The men left in a charcoal gray sedan, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Tips can also be texted into to 274637 using keyword badboyz.