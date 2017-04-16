Parents speak out after NC daughters killed in wrong-way crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — Two Mooresville sisters are among the three people that died in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on a Phoenix Freeway Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at 2:10 a.m. Friday morning on Interstate 17 just north of Greenway Road. A driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck the sisters, troopers say.

Troopers identified the sisters as 20-year-old Karli Arlene Richardson and 18-year-old Kelsey Mae Richardson. The wrong-way driver has been identified as 22-year-old Keaton Tyler Allison, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Cathryn and Gary Hocking are the parents of Karli and Kelsey. They told it still has not hit them their daughters are no longer here.

“I know my children are in heaven, but I do wish they were still here with me,” said Cathryn Hocking.

Deputies have not said whether Allison was impaired.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said that Allison was driving a silver Chrysler Sebring and had been traveling for approximately six miles in the northbound lanes before striking the sisters’ vehicle.

Hocking said her daughters were driving to the Grand Canyon, to watch the sunset. Kelsey had never been to the Grand Canyon, and Karli – who was set to graduate from Grand Canyon University in April – wanted to take her there for her first time.

“‘I’ll take you to the Grand Canyon. Let’s watch the sun rise.’ They thought that would just be the coolest thing,” Hocking said.

All three of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicles and were all pronounced dead on scene, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers said there were no signs that either vehicle attempted to brake or avoid the wreck.

Grand Canyon University released a statement on Facebook saying that two of the victims were students at the school.

Hocking said the family will never be able to move forward from this tragic crash, but at this point, she feels for the family of the wrong-way driver.

“Shouldn’t we be angry? But we’re really, you lost a son, and we feel your pain, too. We pray for you because we all lost children,” Hocking said.

