NC teen girl missing, may be with man named ‘Randy,’ deputies say

ASH, N.C. (WECT) — Haley Ann Robbins, 15, is missing and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.

Robbins, who is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 115 pounds, was last seen on April 8 around noon at her grandmother’s residence on Big Neck Road in Ash.

She was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black Vans shoes. Robbins has blue eyes and medium length brown hair that is shaved underneath.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Robbins may be in the Nakina community in Columbus County with a male subject by the name of Randy.

Robbins had been in contact with her family and said she would return on Saturday, but she has not.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.