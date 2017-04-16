Police seek man from Facebook Live killing in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Facebook has released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was carried out live on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a “horrific crime,” and said that it works hard to “keep a safe environment on Facebook.”

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook.

The video was up for about three hours before it was removed.

Mayor Frank Jackson is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

In the video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion with an Ohio temporary tag of E363630.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.