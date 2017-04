RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A key ramp on I-40 westbound in Raleigh was closed on Sunday evening as there was a large police presence in the area.

As of 6:20 p.m., the ramp is closed on I-40 west at exit 287, which is Harrison Avenue.

Cary police said they were checking on the mental health of a driver.

The ramp closure was closing traffic back-ups on westbound lanes in the area.

The ramp closure began just before 5:30 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.