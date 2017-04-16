Smell of smoke reported throughout Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The smell of smoke lingered over parts of Raleigh on Sunday afternoon, but officials said there were no active fires.

The reports of smoke came into Raleigh fire starting around 12:20 p.m. and Raleigh officials checked into “smoke investigation” calls.

Officials said that most of the reports were in the western area of the city.

But there was also a strong odor of smoke at CBS North Carolina in north Raleigh, near Six Forks Road. There was also a haze and the possible appearance of smoke over downtown Raleigh.

There is an active wildfire in McDowell County in western North Carolina.

As of Sunday, McDowell County Emergency Management said the fire had spread to 1,760 acres and was 85 percent contained.