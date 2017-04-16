Teen charged with killing 26-year-old in Sanford shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford Police have charged a teenager with first-degree murder.

Police tell us they arrested a 15-year-old boy. Police have not released his name. Investigators say they responded to the home of 26-year-old Fredarius McIver on Scott Street in Sanford around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say the teenager shot him multiple times. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old later turned himself in at the police department with his mother and was taken into custody.

CBS North Carolina spoke with McIver’s girlfriend of four years. She says she’s going to miss everything about him.

“He taught me pretty much everything I know,” said Taheisha Bathea, McIver’s girlfriend.

“I was young when I met him. He was a really good person. He was all for change. He wanted better. He was changing he was doing good. I’m just really gonna miss him,” she added.

The 15-year-old was transported to the Wake Juvenile Detention Center in Raleigh where he’ll be held until his first court appearance in Sanford Juvenile Court.