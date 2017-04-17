2 injured in stabbing, fight at downtown Raleigh bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were injured in a stabbing and fight at a downtown Raleigh bar Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at Cornerstone Tavern, located at 603 Glenwood Ave., just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men injured – one stabbed and the other assaulted. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.