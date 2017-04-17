250,000 gallons of untreated waste spill into Johnston County creek

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews will complete repair work on sewage lines in Smithfield after about 250,000 gallons of untreated waste spilled Sunday.

A break in a pipeline led to the spill that sent the waste into Swift Creek.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources is investigating the leak.

Repairs to the pipeline are underway and is expected to be complete Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, wastewater flow is being diverted into an existing parallel sewer main on Cornwallis Road and some of the flow is being diverted to the Town of Clayton.

No impact to public utility customers in the county.