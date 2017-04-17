52 firearms stolen from NC gun shop

By Published:
File photo by David Grzybowski/CBS North Carolina

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — More than 50 guns were stolen during a break-in at The Gun Exchange in Whiteville last week.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the store was broken into between the close of business on Thursday, April 13, and the start of business on Friday, April 14.

Tatum said that forced entry was made into the business through a door and that cash and firearms were stolen.

According to an incident report, 52 firearms were taken from the business.

The incident is still under investigation.

