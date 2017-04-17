6 in NC drug bust held on $1 million bond each

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) — Six people, who were arrested on drug dealing charges in Brunswick County last week, face bonds of at least $1 million each.

Serena Beecher Brennan, 32, of Shallotte

According to arrest warrants, Brennan had 22 grams of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver it. She is accused of conspiring with Lashawn Bland and Wesley Gause to sell and deliver heroin.

She’s been charged with possession with three counts of intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin.

Lashawn Ravon Bland, 22, Shallotte

Wesley Treymond Gause, 20, Shallotte

Julian Ivory Johnson, 24, Supply

Malik Nahaim McNeil, 26, Supply

According to warrants, Bland, Gause, Johnson and McNeil possessed two grams of cocaine, 115 grams of marijuana, 49 bags of heroin and 35 dosages of “molly.”

Bland and Gause also allegedly possessed 22 bags of heroin on a separate occasion.

Bland and Gause both have been charged with two counts intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, conspiring to sell/deliver heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

McNeil and Johnson have been charged with manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

Juan Sanchez Bellamy, 39, Supply

Warrants state that Bellamy had one gram of heroin in his possession and wax bindles.

Bellamy has charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

