WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) — A large controlled burn brought lots of smoke into the Wilmington area Monday.
New Hanover County dispatch said Monday night that the burn is on 865 acres at Orton Plantation.
Dispatchers added that the size of the burn and Monday’s wind carried the smoke into Wilmington.
Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said his office received notification from the N.C. Forest Service around 9 Monday morning that there would be a controlled burn of 900 acres at Orton Plantation.
Last year, there were controlled burns at Orton Plantation through May 1.
PHOTOS: 900 acre controlled burn fills NC coastal skies with smoke
