900-acre controlled burn fills NC coastal skies with smoke

By Published:

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) — A large controlled burn brought lots of smoke into the Wilmington area Monday.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES

New Hanover County dispatch said Monday night that the burn is on 865 acres at Orton Plantation.

Dispatchers added that the size of the burn and Monday’s wind carried the smoke into Wilmington.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said his office received notification from the N.C. Forest Service around 9 Monday morning that there would be a controlled burn of 900 acres at Orton Plantation.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Last year, there were controlled burns at Orton Plantation through May 1.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

PHOTOS: 900 acre controlled burn fills NC coastal skies with smoke

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s