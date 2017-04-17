Bicyclist injured in collision with NC public safety vehicle

By Published:

Bicyclist injured in collision with public safety vehicle


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An accident involving a public safety vehicle and a bicyclist shut down a road in Charlotte’s Cotswold area for a time Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Randolph Road, between Sharon Amity Road and Sardis Road. Randolph Road was shut down in both directions.

Medics took the bicyclist to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in critical condition.

No names have been released.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

