Bicyclist injured in collision with NC public safety vehicle

Bicyclist injured in collision with public safety vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An accident involving a public safety vehicle and a bicyclist shut down a road in Charlotte’s Cotswold area for a time Monday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Randolph Road, between Sharon Amity Road and Sardis Road. Randolph Road was shut down in both directions.
Medics took the bicyclist to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in critical condition.
No names have been released.
CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.