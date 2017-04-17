Cary board votes against rezoning for affordable housing

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A rezoning for affordable housing in Cary was voted down a city planning on Monday night after residents opposed the plan.

It’s two and a half acres of land off Trimble Avenue that Habitat For Humanity wants it rezoned

The area would be for affordable housing, but resident after resident on Monday made it clear they were opposed to it.

“Stop it now. Say no,” said Scott Doug, a Cary resident.

“I’m begging you really to vote no on this rezoning,” another person said during Monday night’s Cary Planning and Zoning Board meeting.

Habitat for Humanity first submitted its proposal in July of last year.

They’ve held community meetings and say they heard residents’ concerns and tried to address them.

“The plan calls for providing affordable dwellings within the plan to support residential development,” a Habitat For Humanity representative said.

Under the current proposal, Habitat hopes to build nine detached homes.

No rendering was provided.

Neighbors expressed concerns about flooding, property values and traffic.

“You change the character of the neighborhood. What if Habitat falls through and you’ve changed the zoning?” one resident asked.

After hearing those residents, the board voted five to three against the proposal.

“We’re really believers that the Cary community plan that was recently passed by council really supports this type of development,” the Habitat For Humanity representative said.