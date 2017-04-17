Cary’s Ashworth Drugs celebrates 60 years in the community

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular drugstore is celebrating a big milestone in Cary today.

Ashworth Drugs is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The store opened on Easter Monday back in 1957.

The store is not just known for being a pharmacy. The store is locally famous for its hot dogs, sodas, milkshakes and sandwiches.

The Ashworth family said they’re excited to be a part of the Cary community for the last 60 years.

“We had a big 50 year celebration. We thought that was quite significant at that time and now we are doing it again at 60. We are looking forward maybe 75, 100 who knows what. So we are just trying to keep it going,” said Paul Ashworth.

To celebrate the sixty-year milestone, Ashworth customers can get free ice cream with any purchase from now until Friday.