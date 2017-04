RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed lanes in both directions of Interstate-40 near Lake Wheeler Road on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 5:45 p.m. at exit 297, which is Lake Wheeler Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the two left eastbound lanes were closed, but reopened around 6:10 p.m.

Officials reported that two westbound lanes reopened just after 6:15 p.m.

There were heavy traffic back-ups in the area in both directions.