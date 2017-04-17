Durham city leaders raise concerns over photos of arrest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A social media post from an arrest on Saturday has Durham City Council asking for a review of the situation.

Saturday, 23-year-old Madeline Massey says her car was side-swiped with her 2-year-old son inside.

Massey says while she was speaking with the other drivers involved in the crash, police arrived on scene.

“He wasn’t even concerned at all he just was ready to take me to jail,” said Massey.

She says she was at a funeral the day before where she had been drinking. Massey says she waited to drive home on Saturday because of that reason.

But she says Saturday at the scene of the crash officers claimed she was drunk, she says, without any proof.

Massey says they did not give her a sobriety test, or administer any kind of breathalyzer.

She says the next thing she knew she was being arrested.

“He elbowed me in the mouth, by then he threw me on the ground. I’m like what’s the problem,’ said Massey.

Witnesses to the incident confirmed Massey’s story.

One of them posted pictures of Massey’s arrest on social media. The post received more than 1,000 shares, and got a lot of attention.

So much attention that Durham City Council saw it, and requested a review by city leaders and police.

But police officials say Durham officers acted appropriately.

“Due to Ms. Massey’s agitated state on the scene (spitting, kicking), inability to follow directions, and aggressiveness toward officers, standardized field sobriety tests were not administered. She later refused a breathalyzer at the magistrate’s office,” said Durham Spokesperson Wil Glenn.

In addition to DWI, Massey is facing several other charges, including resisting an officer, child abuse and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Durham City officials are reviewing the incident.