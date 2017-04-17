Durham driver shot in back after robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham driver was shot after he was robbed of money and a cell phone on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Seven Oaks Road, which is in the Seven Oaks Townhomes neighborhood, according to Durham police.

Authorities said the man was riding in a car and was approached by several people who then robbed him.

As he was driving away, one person fired shots at his car and a bullet hit him in the back, police said.

The gunshot wound was described by police as a minor injury.