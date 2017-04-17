Durham man arrested in Dec. store armed robbery, police say

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is being held on a $500,000 bond after an armed robbery of a store in December, police said.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The robbery happened on December 27 at the Trinity Food Mart at 403 East Trinity Avenue, Durham police said in a news release.

Since January, police had been looking for Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, officials said.

Holder was arrested on Friday in an apartment on Wiggins Street, according to police.

He is charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Holder is being held in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond for the robbery charge. He was given an additional $250,000 bond for other the charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s