Durham man arrested in Dec. store armed robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is being held on a $500,000 bond after an armed robbery of a store in December, police said.

The robbery happened on December 27 at the Trinity Food Mart at 403 East Trinity Avenue, Durham police said in a news release.

Since January, police had been looking for Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, officials said.

Holder was arrested on Friday in an apartment on Wiggins Street, according to police.

He is charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.

Holder is being held in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond for the robbery charge. He was given an additional $250,000 bond for other the charges.