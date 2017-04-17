Fayetteville PD looking for suspect in 2011 convenience store rape, robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are hoping to identify the man wanted in connection with a 2011 convenience store robbery and rape.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the department’s cold case sexual assault unit is using the month to focus on solving cold case rapes in the city, according to a department news release.

The suspect police are looking for is wanted in an incident that occurred around 1 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2011 at a convenience store in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Yadkin Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and stole money and merchandise from the store. On his way out, the suspect took a female victim into the back room and raped her. He then left the scene in a dark-colored Chevy Corsica or Pontiac Grand Am and took Fillyaw Road towards Reilly Road, police said.

The suspect is described as:

• Black Male

• 25 to 35 years old

• 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 8

• Medium to dark skin tone

• Wearing:

Black jacket with the word “Baller” written across the back.

Dark-colored Jeans

Dark-colored Cap

Police have a grainy surveillance image from behind the suspect, as well as a sketch.

Anyone with information concerning this sexual assault investigation or a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information to Crimestoppers by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).