Fayetteville’s Robertson to seek third term as mayor

Nat Robertson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson announced Monday he will go for a third term as the city’s leader.

Robertson said he and his wife decided recently he should run for another two-year term.

Robertson has defeated Valencia Applewhite in the two previous elections. He topped Applewhite by just 260 votes in the 2013 general election.

During a Monday press conference, Robertson said property crime has been reduced by 24 percent during his three-and-a-half years in office.

He touted accomplishments meant to help businesses in Fayetteville by reducing time with permitting and inspections.

“Two years from now on this very spot, you’re going to be able to look over here and see the opening of a new baseball stadium in Fayetteville,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the Houston Astros will own Fayetteville’s new team which shows a “significant” investment in the city.

