Firefighters who fought massive downtown Raleigh fire to be honored today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was more than a month ago that a five-alarm fire erupted in downtown Raleigh damaging 10 nearby buildings, five severely.

First responders risked their lives as they spent hours working to control the flames.

Those dozens of men and women will be honored for their efforts today.

More than 100 firefighters came from different areas of Wake County to help put out the fire and today Wake County commissioners will recognize those men and women.

It’s been a little over a month now since one of Raleigh’s largest fires that city has seen in 100 years. Around 130 firefighters battle the flames with crews working in 90-minute to two hour shifts.

Weeks later, about 80 people are still unable to move back into their homes.

The firefighters will be recognized at 2 p.m. at the Wake County Justice Center.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

