Homeless Wayne County man stole guns during home break-in, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeless Wayne County man broke into a home and stole firearms, deputies said Monday.

Three stolen firearms and a breaking and entering case were reported on Thursday, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“A search of the suspect’s bag revealed three pawn tickets for the three firearms,” deputies said.

Joshua Tyler Morgan, 28, of Wayne County was arrested and charged on Friday, deputies said.

Morgan is charged with three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny of firearm and obtaining property by false pretense.

Morgan is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $32,000 bond